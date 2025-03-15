Hyderabad: Police Register Case After Constable Abused on Duty

Hyderabad: The Balanagar police have arrested four individuals for allegedly abusing a policeman on Friday night. The incident took place in Girinagar, where the accused were reportedly creating a nuisance near a shop.

Policeman Abused During Patrolling Duty

According to authorities, constable M Shankar was on patrolling duty when he received a complaint about a group of individuals disturbing the peace.

Upon reaching the location, he instructed them to leave the area. However, instead of complying, the four individuals verbally abused the policeman.

Legal Action Taken

Following the altercation, the police promptly registered a case against the accused and took them into custody. Further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of the offense.

Law Enforcement’s Firm Stance

This incident highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement officers while ensuring public order. Authorities have reiterated that any form of misconduct or disrespect toward police personnel will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against those who engage in such unlawful behavior.