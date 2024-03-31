Hyderabad Resident Spends Rs 7.3 Lakh on Idlis in a Year, Reveals Swiggy

New Delhi: In a surprising revelation on the occasion of ‘World Idli Day’, online food delivery giant Swiggy disclosed that a single user from Hyderabad splurged a whopping Rs 7.3 lakh on idlis over the past 12 months.

The revelation sheds light on the immense popularity of idlis, a South Indian delicacy, across major Indian cities. According to Swiggy’s statement, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai emerged as the top three cities where idlis are ordered the most, with consumers also indulging in the delicacy during dinner time.

The peak hours for idli orders were noted to be between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., showcasing its status as a preferred breakfast option for many. The trend was observed not only in South Indian cities but also in metropolitan hubs like Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi.

The plain idli emerged as the most favored variant across all cities, with a standard order comprising a plate of two pieces. However, regional preferences were evident, with Rava idli enjoying popularity in Bengaluru, and ghee/neyi karam podi idli being favored in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Notably, idlis rank as the second-most ordered breakfast item on Swiggy’s platform, closely following masala dosa in popularity.

Highlighting the top establishments renowned for their idlis, Swiggy listed Asha Tiffins and Veena Stores in Bengaluru, A2B – Adyar Ananda Bhavan in Bengaluru and Chennai, Varalakshmi Tiffins in Hyderabad, and Sree Akshayam in Chennai.

The staggering expenditure on idlis by the Hyderabad resident underscores the enduring love and widespread appeal of this humble yet beloved South Indian staple in the gastronomic landscape of India.