Hyderabad Road Accident: One Youth Killed, Two Injured

Hyderabad: A fatal road accident in the Yacharam area on the outskirts of Hyderabad claimed the life of an 18-year-old youth and left two others injured on Sunday morning.

Group Was Returning Home After Overnight Stay

According to police, Sreenath (18), a resident of Jillelaguda, had visited Vizag Colony on a motorcycle along with his two friends — Ramayanam Manideep and Shonti Charan. As it got late in the evening, the trio stayed overnight at Sreenath’s relative’s house in Venjamur village.

Bike Loses Control, Hits Tree

The next morning, while returning home, the three friends were riding on the same motorcycle. As they approached the HP petrol pump near Yacharam mandal, the vehicle reportedly went out of control and crashed into a roadside tree.

The impact of the collision was so severe that Sreenath died on the spot.

Injured Shifted to Government Hospital

The two injured riders were rushed to a nearby government hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently stable, according to hospital sources.

Police File Case and Begin Investigation

The Yacharam Police reached the spot immediately after receiving the information. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.