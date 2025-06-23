Telangana Tragedy: Girl and Youth Drown in Lake Near Hyderabad
In a heartbreaking incident on the outskirts of Hyderabad, a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old youth drowned in Anajpur Lake, located in the Abdullapurmet area of Telangana.
Girl Slips While Visiting with Family
According to local reports, Praneetha (17) had visited Anajpur Lake on Sunday with her family for an outing. While walking near the lake, she accidentally slipped and fell into the water.
Youth Tries to Rescue, Drowns Too
Witnessing the incident, Indrasen Reddy (22), who was nearby, immediately jumped into the lake in an attempt to save her. Tragically, he too drowned during the rescue effort.
Father’s Brave Attempt Foiled by Swift Currents
Praneetha’s father also jumped into the lake to save his daughter but was quickly rescued by locals before he could drown. Unfortunately, both Praneetha and Indrasen could not be saved.
Police and Rescue Team Recover Bodies
Upon receiving the information, police and emergency rescue teams rushed to the spot. The bodies of both victims were recovered from the lake. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.