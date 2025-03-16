Hyderabad: Saidabad Bhoolakshmi Mata Temple Accountant Attacked with Acid

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an unidentified man entered the Bhoolakshmi Mata Temple in Saidabad and threw acid on the temple accountant while wishing him “Happy Holi.”

Accountant Suffers Severe Injuries in Acid Attack

The victim, identified as Narsingh Rao, suffered severe injuries in the attack. Witnesses reported that the assailant fled the scene immediately after committing the crime.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Police Launch Investigation

Local authorities have launched an investigation to identify and track down the attacker. The police are:

Examining CCTV footage from the temple premises.

from the temple premises. Gathering witness statements to determine a possible motive.

to determine a possible motive. Conducting a search operation to locate the suspect.

Also Read: Ban on Protests in Osmania University an Attack on Democracy, Says KTR

Rising Concern Over Safety at Religious Places

The incident has raised serious security concerns, particularly at places of worship. Authorities are urging temple managements to enhance security measures and ensure the safety of devotees and staff.

Public Reaction and Call for Justice

The attack has sparked outrage among locals, with many demanding swift justice and strict action against the perpetrator.

The police have assured that all efforts are being made to apprehend the accused at the earliest. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.