Hyderabad Set to Become India’s Largest City as GHMC Expands to 2,735 Sq Km

In a major urban development decision, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to expand its jurisdiction to a massive 2,735 square kilometres, making Hyderabad one of India’s largest cities. The Telangana state cabinet approved the proposal on Tuesday, paving the way for a historic reshaping of the city’s administrative and infrastructural boundaries.

The expansion includes the merger of 27 surrounding municipalities and corporations located within and beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR). With this, GHMC services will now extend deep into suburban and semi-urban areas that were previously outside the corporation’s limits.

27 Municipalities and Corporations to Join GHMC

The new plan will integrate several urban local bodies into Greater Hyderabad. This merger aims to:

Improve uniform development across outer regions

across outer regions Ensure seamless infrastructure and civic services

Boost transport connectivity and urban planning

and urban planning Bring ORR-adjacent regions under a single administrative framework

However, the move has also created political uncertainty in merged areas, particularly for existing chairmen and mayors who may lose administrative powers.

Will GHMC Be Split Into Three Corporations? Doubts Continue

With GHMC’s area set to more than double, discussions have intensified over whether the civic body will continue as one mega-administration or be divided for smoother governance.

Similar to the three police commissionerates system, speculation suggests GHMC may eventually be reorganized into:

GHMC East

GHMC West

GHMC South

Government leaders have not yet confirmed any such move, but the whispers continue to grow stronger.

Mixed Reactions From Suburban Regions

In Narsingi, Manikonda, and Bandlaguda, the proposed merger has triggered both excitement and concern.

Colony Welfare Associations Welcome the Move

Nearly 60% of colony associations in these areas support the merger, believing it will:

Bring better development

Improve road networks and drainage

Strengthen water supply and civic amenities

HUDA Colony former president Sitaram Dasu stated that becoming part of Hyderabad would accelerate growth.

Political Leaders Oppose the Merger, Seek Local Autonomy

Despite public support in some colonies, several political leaders—including those from the ruling Congress—oppose the merger.

Key concerns include:

Loss of local identity of municipalities

of municipalities Reduction in political influence of local leaders

Administrative challenges within a massive jurisdiction

Congress Leaders Call for a Different Approach

PCC spokesperson and former Kokapet sarpanch Mungi Jaipal Reddy wants Bandlaguda, Narsingi, and Manikonda to be merged into one major municipality, rather than being absorbed into GHMC.

Local MLA Prakash Goud has strongly urged that Shamshabad, Narsingi, Manikonda, and Bandlaguda should not be merged with GHMC at all.

Conclusion: Hyderabad Moves Toward Becoming the Largest Urban Zone in India

With GHMC expanding to 2,735 sq km, Hyderabad is on the brink of becoming the largest city in India by area.

The merger of 27 municipalities marks a defining moment in the city’s growth, but it also brings political debates, administrative questions, and mixed public responses.

As the transformation unfolds, Munsif News 24×7 will continue to track every development related to Greater Hyderabad’s next big leap.