Hyderabad Traffic Police Conduct Special Drive at Musarambagh, Catch Multiple Violators

Hyderabad: In an effort to improve road safety and enforce traffic regulations, the South-East Zone Traffic authorities conducted a special drive at Musarambagh X-Road on Thursday. The operation was overseen by DCP Traffic R. Venkateswarlu, Additional DCP Traffic Ramadas Tejavath, and ACP Traffic V. Chandrakumar.

During the drive, officers focused on identifying and penalizing dangerous violations such as using mobile phones while driving and wrong-side driving. Extensive checks were carried out to ensure compliance with traffic rules and raise awareness among motorists.

In just half an hour, several drivers were caught violating the law, including those using their phones while driving and traveling on the wrong side of the road. Authorities stressed that such enforcement initiatives are crucial to reducing accidents and ensuring the safety of all road users.

Officials urged motorists to strictly adhere to traffic rules and warned that future drives will continue with strict penalties for offenders to promote safer roads in the city.