Hyderabad University Land Row: High Court Steps In, Orders Immediate Stop

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered a halt to ongoing development work on 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli, near Hyderabad Central University (HCU), until Thursday. The court issued this interim stay while hearing Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed by HCU students and the Vata Foundation, an environmental NGO.

Petitioners Raise Environmental and Legal Concerns

The petitioners argued that the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) was carrying out large-scale deforestation using bulldozers and violating Supreme Court guidelines regarding forested lands. They pointed out that the site contains three lakes, rocky formations, and diverse wildlife, which require protection under environmental laws.

As per Supreme Court directives, the removal of trees from forested areas should be preceded by an expert committee study. The petitioners alleged that the authorities failed to follow this procedure, leading to concerns over the ecological balance in the region.

Advocate General Defends Government’s Land Allotment

Representing the state government, Advocate General Sudershan Reddy countered the claims, stating that the land was originally allotted to IMG Academy in 2004 but was reclaimed after the company failed to meet the usage agreement. He argued that the area is not classified as forest land, highlighting that high-rise buildings and helipads exist on adjacent HCU lands.

He further dismissed the petitioners’ concerns, stating that various areas in Hyderabad also contain wildlife like snakes and peacocks, which does not automatically qualify them as protected forest lands.

High Court to Review Matter on Thursday

After hearing arguments from both sides, a division bench led by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul directed the TGIIC to halt all ongoing work until the next hearing on Thursday. The court will further deliberate on whether the land should be granted deemed forest status as demanded by the Vata Foundation.

Meanwhile, HCU students continue their protests, opposing the land clearance for IT park development. The case is expected to have far-reaching implications on urban land use and environmental conservation in Hyderabad.