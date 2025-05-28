Hyderabad Weather Update: Gusty Winds, Rain, and Thunderstorms to Continue This Week

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued an orange alert for parts of Telangana, warning residents of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds from May 28 to 29. The alert covers several districts and calls for caution as weather conditions remain unstable.

The orange alert is specifically valid until May 29, after which a yellow alert will continue across Telangana until May 31, signaling moderate rainfall and gusty winds. The IMD bulletin also forecasts light to moderate rain and gusty winds in Hyderabad, with hazy conditions likely during the mornings.

District-Wise Weather Forecast

Also Read: Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Traffic Relief: Shilpa Layout-2 Flyover Set to Open Soon

May 28: Orange alert for Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jangaon, and Siddipet districts, with heavy to very heavy rain expected at isolated places. Yellow alert for several other districts including Karimnagar, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal–Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy , signaling heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Orange alert for districts, with heavy to very heavy rain expected at isolated places. Yellow alert for several other districts including , signaling heavy rain and thunderstorms. May 29: Orange alert for Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam , with heavy rainfall at isolated spots. Yellow alert remains for Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, and Warangal .

Orange alert for , with heavy rainfall at isolated spots. Yellow alert remains for . May 30 to June 1: Yellow alert continues for light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers with gusty winds in various areas.

Yellow alert continues for light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers with gusty winds in various areas. June 1 to 3: Rain expected at several locations with no major warnings issued yet. Residents are advised to stay tuned to official IMD updates.

Hyderabad Weather Outlook

The city will experience maximum temperatures around 31°C and minimum near 24°C, with generally cloudy skies and intermittent rain showers. The IMD urges citizens to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain spells, and take precautions against lightning and strong winds.