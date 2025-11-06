Hyderabad’s Growth Stalled by 12 Years of Neglect Under BRS and Congress: BJP Chief Ramachander Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N Ramachander Rao alleged that Hyderabad’s development had been completely neglected during the ten years of BRS rule and the last two years under the Congress government.

Speaking as the chief guest at the “Gaud Samajika Atmiya Sammelanam” organised by the BJP OBC Morcha at the Moti Nagar Community Hall in Hyderabad, he said that the city’s roads, drainage, and street lighting systems have deteriorated severely due to administrative neglect and corruption.

Criticising former Municipal Minister K T Rama Rao, he said that Hyderabad continues to suffer from potholes, traffic congestion, and damaged manholes even after a decade of his leadership.

Also Read: BRS Leaders Meet Election Officer, Seek Action Against CM Revanth Reddy Over Remarks on Muslims

Rao also targeted Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, saying that despite promising to allocate Rs 2,000–3,000 crore for the city’s development, no funds have been released so far.

He accused both BRS and Congress of indulging in religious vote bank politics while ignoring the welfare of the majority of Hyderabad’s people.

“These two parties are fighting for just 20 per cent of the vote bank, while ignoring the remaining 80 per cent who are the lifeblood of the city,” he said.

Highlighting BJP’s efforts, he praised leaders Deepak Reddy and Raghunandan Rao for opposing the Congress government’s alleged move to allocate government land in Erragadda for a Khabrasthan, stating that they “protected people’s rights” while BRS and Congress remained silent.

Rao said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Backward Classes have received respect, recognition, and rights for the first time, and the upcoming caste census will ensure welfare benefits reach BC communities more effectively.

He appealed to the people of Jubilee Hills to elect a strong leader who would be a powerful voice in the Assembly, asserting that only the BJP could provide responsible leadership and real development.

Condemning the Congress and BRS governments for “destroying the livelihood of the Goud community” by shutting down palm oil compounds during the YSR regime through G.O. 676, Rao said both parties continued the injustice.

He claimed that the BJP is the only party fighting for the economic self-reliance and dignity of the Gouds.

“Political gain is the only motive for Congress and BRS, but the welfare of the people is the goal of the BJP,” he said, calling on the community to stand with the party for a stronger and more developed Hyderabad.

Jubilee Hills BJP MLA candidate Deepak Reddy, MLA Payal Shankar, former MP and State Vice President Boora Narsayya Goud, State General Secretary Tulla Virender Goud, OBC Morcha State President Anand Goud, and several other leaders took part in the programme.