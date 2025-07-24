HYDRAA and GHMC Hold Important Meeting to Resolve Rain-Related Issues in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An important meeting was held on Thursday between senior officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Road Development Authority (HYDRAA), in which detailed discussions were held on the problems faced by the public during the rainy season, cleaning of drains, water drainage, and improving the traffic system.

Commissioners AV Ranganath (HYDRAA) and Karnan (GHMC) said that if the two agencies work in cooperation, the citizens will not face any problem during the rains. Officers of the concerned departments also attended the meeting. The officers were directed to be active at the field level and take immediate steps to resolve public problems.

The meeting specifically discussed topics such as drain networks, drainage systems, water logging points, and transfer of waste flowing during rains. Full cooperation was urged to be provided to the MET (Monsoon Emergency Teams) and DRF (Disaster Response Force) teams so that timely intervention is possible.

The meeting was informed that effective monitoring of works like cleaning of catch pits, presence of dewatering pumps, removal of silt from drains, and transfer of silt is necessary. It was also said that the waste removed from drains should be transferred immediately so that there is no further blockage.

The two commissioners decided that full cooperation would be provided to HYDRAA by all levels of GHMC — like JCs, DCs, DEs, and AEs. Special monitoring orders were also given at 141 water logging points in Hyderabad so that public life is not affected.

HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath said that since Hyderabad is rapidly developing as an IT hub, it is the collective responsibility of everyone to improve the image of the city. Pointing out the problems of water logging in the Kothapet flyover and underpass during the recent rains, it was said that a complete plan is needed to prevent such incidents in the future.

He further said that if the traffic system is affected during the rains, the reputation of the city is damaged. It was agreed in the meeting that such meetings should be held from time to time to increase coordination among the institutions.

This meeting is a sign that mutual cooperation and immediate implementation at the institutional level is necessary for the development of the city and the welfare of the citizens. Only effective solutions to the problems faced by the people during the monsoon can improve the quality of life of the citizens.