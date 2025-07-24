Hyderabad

Water Leakage from Himayat Sagar Gates Raises Questions Over Metro Water Board’s Negligence

The Himayat Sagar Reservoir, an important source of drinking water for Hyderabad Residents, is currently suffering from severe neglect, with water leaking from several of its gates.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui24 July 2025 - 18:55
Hyderabad: The Himayat Sagar Reservoir, an important source of drinking water for Hyderabad Residents, is currently suffering from severe neglect, with water leaking from several of its gates. At least 6 of the 17 gates are leaking significantly, resulting in wastage of precious water.

According to sources, claims are made of spending lakhs of rupees every year so that the maintenance and repair of Himayat Sagar can be done in a timely manner, but the situation on the ground is the opposite. As usual, the repair and sealing of the gates is done every summer with the help of sealant to stop the water leakage. However, this year, there is no evidence of implementation of these measures.

There is serious concern in public circles about this situation. Citizens have demanded that an immediate investigation be conducted and strict action be taken against the officers who are guilty of negligence. Citizens say that at a time when the city is facing water scarcity, such wastage is unacceptable.

Reacting to the matter, Metro Water Board Technical Director Sudarshan confirmed the water leakage. He said that the problem has arisen due to old infrastructure, and the repair work will be started very soon. He assured that the board is proactive in resolving any emerging issue immediately.

Since Himayat Sagar is an essential source of drinking water for Hyderabad, experts say that there is an urgent need for urgent and serious measures for its conservation and sustainable management, so that the water supply is not affected in the future.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui is a seasoned Senior Journalist with Munsif Daily, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and on-ground perspective to news coverage. Holding an M.Phil and PhD from the prestigious University of Hyderabad, and a TS-SET qualifier (2019), Dr. Siddiqi is deeply attuned to the socio-political landscape. He specializes in covering fresh trending news, starting from hyper-local Telangana news and Hyderabad news, particularly human interest stories, to broader national news and developments in the Gulf region. With over 18 scholarly articles and two books published, he delivers insightful analysis on evolving current affairs across these diverse regions.
