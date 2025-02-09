Hyderabad: “Tell the Story, Don’t Overreact”: Hydraa Commissioner to Supreme Court Lawyer: Video

Sangareddy: A heated confrontation unfolded between Hydraa Commissioner Ranganath and Supreme Court lawyer Mukheem during a meeting held in the Ameenpur Municipality of Sangareddy district. The meeting aimed to discuss issues related to land disputes and property purchases in the area.

The altercation began when lawyer Mukheem, while speaking with the commissioner about the land purchase concerns, asked, “Do you speak Telugu?” This question led to an escalation in the discussion, causing both parties to exchange sharp words.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Over 30,000 Meat Shops to Be Shut Down as GHMC Plans Immediate Action

Commissioner Ranganath, seemingly frustrated by the situation, responded sternly, “You can say what you want, but please refrain from overacting.” The exchange between the two individuals added to the rising tension among the residents of Ailapur Rajagopal Nagar, who had gathered to voice their concerns about property-related issues.

The meeting, originally intended to address the residents’ grievances, took an unexpected turn, shedding light on the challenges faced by the locals in resolving their property disputes. Authorities are expected to review the incident and continue efforts to address the issues raised during the meeting.