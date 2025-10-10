Citywide Anti-Encroachment Drive: HYDRAA Frees Over 10 Acres of Land in Banjara Hills, Medchal, and Rangareddy

The Hyderabad HYDRAA task force has intensified its drive against land encroachments, clearing unauthorized structures in multiple parts of the city and adjoining districts. The operation, aimed at reclaiming public spaces and protecting land earmarked for civic amenities, saw major actions in Banjara Hills, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Quthbullapur areas.

In Banjara Hills, HYDRAA officials reclaimed nearly five acres of valuable land on Road No. 10 that had been under illegal occupation. Following a series of complaints in the Quthbullapur mandal’s Gajularamaram–Mahadevapuram area, officials conducted inspections and confirmed that open spaces meant for parks and public facilities were being encroached upon. Subsequent action led to the clearance of around 3.5 acres of park land.

A similar operation took place in Medchal village under the Medchal–Malkajgiri district, where employees of the Accountant General’s office had established a layout back in 2005 over 13 acres. Reports indicated that nearly 3 acres of land allocated for roads and parks had been encroached upon. HYDRAA intervened swiftly, removed the illegal constructions, and restored the land for public use.

In another significant move, encroachments were cleared in the Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Colony at Thatti Annaram village in Abdullapurmet mandal, Rangareddy district. A portion of 270 square yards within a 680-square-yard park area had been claimed as a private plot. After verifying complaints, HYDRAA officials demolished the unauthorized structures and secured the entire 680-square-yard park site.

Officials reaffirmed their commitment to continue such operations across Hyderabad to safeguard government and community lands, emphasizing that public amenities will not be allowed to fall prey to private encroachments.