“I Could Hold a Cabinet Meeting Here,” Jokes CM Revanth at Dattatreya’s Event

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday praised Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya during the launch of his autobiography “People’s Story My Autobiography”, held at Shilpakala Vedika. Revanth Reddy commended Dattatreya’s dedication to public service and called him an inspirational figure in Telangana politics.

“Respect for Dattatreya Goes Beyond Positions”: CM Revanth

The CM stated that Dattatreya’s stature transcends political office and that leaders across party lines continue to respect him. “From Gowliguda Gali to the Governor of Haryana, he has come a long way. His rapport with common people and his simplicity are rare traits in today’s political landscape,” Revanth said.

He also spoke personally, reflecting on his political roots: “My school education was in the BJP and college education in TDP. Today I work with Rahul Gandhi. I’ve always cherished my relationships with the Dattatreya and Kishan Reddy families.”

Drawing Parallels with Vajpayee, Praises for Alai Balai Program

Revanth Reddy compared Dattatreya’s stature in Telangana to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s stature at the national level. He also hailed Dattatreya’s ‘Alai Balai’ programme as a cultural bridge that inspired social harmony during the Telangana movement.

“Those new to politics must learn from his values and leadership style. Dattatreya and P. Janardhan Reddy (PJR) are names that echo in the hearts of Hyderabadis, especially during times of crisis,” he added.

“This Could Be a Cabinet Meeting” – CM on Governor Turnout

Highlighting the grandeur of the event, Revanth quipped, “So many Governors are here that I could easily convene a Cabinet meeting on this stage.” The event saw attendance from Governors of several states, ministers from Telangana’s cabinet, and senior political leaders from across the country.