ICC Rankings: Bumrah equals Ashwin’s record of joint highest-rated Indian Test bowler

Dubai: India’s spearhead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has solidified his top spot in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings after his phenomenal performance in Brisbane. Bumrah’s nine-wicket haul for 94 runs in the rain-marred third Test against Australia earned him 14 additional rating points, taking his total to a career-high 904.

With his rating, Bumrah equalled the record set by former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in December 2016, and became the joint highest-rated Indian Test bowler in ICC history. With one more Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to be played in Melbourne, Bumrah has the chance to surpass Ashwin’s record.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Australia’s Josh Hazlewood are currently ranked second and third, respectively, but trail Bumrah significantly in points.

Australia’s Travis Head continued his remarkable run in the ongoing series against India, climbing to fourth place in the Men’s Test Batting Rankings. His heroic knock of 152 at the Gabba after his ton in Adelaide has taken him one spot above to number four with 825 points.

Head’s compatriot Steve Smith’s century in the third Test gets him into the top ten fray once again. On the other hand, Indian opener KL Rahul’s resilient display in India’s first innings takes him ten places above to 40th.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins’ has earned his place back in the top 10 all-rounders, following his four wickets with the ball and 42 runs in the third Test against India.

In the ODI format, Heinrich Klaasen’s three sensational half-centuries in the home series against Pakistan propel him from 13th to fifth in the Men’s ODI Batting Rankings with 743 points. Saim Ayub’s remarkable two centuries in the same series, which Pakistan took 3-0, spark a meteoric rise from 70th to a joint-23rd position, amassing 603 points.

The 22-year-old Ayub also climbed an impressive 113 spots to rank joint-42nd with America’s Steven Taylor among all-rounders in the ODI Rankings following his bowling contributions in the series.

Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai made significant progress, moving 43 places up to 58th in the ODI Bowling Rankings after claiming six wickets in the series against Zimbabwe. Omarzai also rose five places to secure third in the ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Bangladesh’s successful multiformat tour of the West Indies was capped off by a 3-0 victory in the T20I series, and the rankings reflect their dominance. Mahedi Hasan climbed 13 spots to enter the top 10 in the T20I Bowling Rankings, now sitting at 10th place. Roston Chase from the West Indies also impressed, moving up 11 places to 13th.

Other Bangladeshi players who made notable strides include Rishad Hossain, who jumped 21 spots to 17th, and Hasan Mahmud, who climbed 23 spots to 24th, further solidifying their team’s presence in the rankings.