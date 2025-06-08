Id-ul-Zuha Celebrated with Devotion and Festivity Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad witnessed vibrant and heartfelt celebrations of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) on Saturday, as thousands gathered at mosques and idgahs to offer special Eid prayers and commemorate the spirit of sacrifice.

Devotees assembled at major congregational sites like Mir Alam Idgah, Old Idgah Madannapet, Mecca Masjid, and the Seven Tombs, where prayers were held early in the morning. At Madannapet Idgah, Imam Qari Syed Mohammed Yusuf Madani led the prayers, beginning with a sermon at 8 a.m. and the Eid namaz at 9 a.m., followed by the traditional Arabic khutbah.

Spirit of Sacrifice and Community Sharing

The festival, which honours the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), was marked by the ritual slaughter of healthy animals. As per tradition, the meat is divided into three portions—for the poor, for family and friends, and for personal use. Hyderabadis were seen distributing meat across communities, showcasing the true essence of the occasion: compassion, charity, and unity.

Families across the city prepared festive delicacies such as mutton kebabs, shaami, kofta, biryani, tahari, and nihari. Residents shared personal stories, highlighting the communal harmony and familial bonding that defines Bakrid.

Hashim Adil from Chanchalguda said, “We prioritized a mosque nearby for prayers to manage the long day of celebrations and the sacrifice process efficiently.” Asma Sharia from Akber Bagh reflected, “I cherish explaining the significance of Bakrid to my children—it brings a sense of continuity and joy.”

Mohammed Sohailuddin from Moosarambagh added, “Every year, we remember that true sacrifice lies in sharing. Even my Hindu friends look forward to our biryani—it’s proof that food and affection transcend all boundaries.”

Observances to Continue Until Monday Evening

According to religious guidelines, sacrifices will continue until Asar (evening) prayers on Monday, allowing more families to participate while adhering to Islamic tradition.

The peaceful and joyous celebrations reaffirmed Hyderabad’s legacy of interfaith unity and cultural richness, making Bakrid not just a religious festival but a symbol of inclusive spirit and shared humanity.