IDY 2025: Let’s Build a Healthy Society Through Yoga, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Pune: On the occasion of International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged citizens to join hands in building a healthy and vibrant society through devotion and yoga. He was addressing participants at the ‘Varkari Bhakti Yoga’ programme, jointly organized by Savitribai Phule Pune University, Shri Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sansthan Alandi, and Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan Dehu.

Yoga: A Holistic Path to Health and Rejuvenation

Describing yoga as a complete wellness system, CM Fadnavis emphasized its ability to rejuvenate both body and mind. He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal for Yoga Day at the United Nations was historic, becoming the only unanimously accepted resolution in the UN’s history. “IDY has now been celebrated worldwide for 11 years,” he noted.

“Yoga is designed to activate and heal every part of the body — from hair to nails. It treats both external and internal organs, and is now recognised globally as a source of healing and wellness,” said Fadnavis.

Warkari Community Joins the ‘One Land, One Health’ Mission

The Chief Minister lauded the Warkari community for promoting the ‘One Land, One Health’ message through action. “Doing yoga with the Warkari community is a joy in itself. Today, all the Dindis (pilgrim groups) are performing yoga at their halting points. Over 700 colleges have also participated in this yoga movement,” he added, encouraging the continuation of initiatives like Arogya Wari.

Maharashtra Governor Advocates Yoga in Universities

Meanwhile, the Governor of Maharashtra led a yoga session at Raj Bhavan and expressed his intention to introduce yoga in all state universities. “Yoga is India’s gift to the world, and introducing it at a young age will help students avoid stress and disease,” he said. Discussions with Vice Chancellors are expected to take place soon.

Eknath Shinde Encourages Youth to Choose Yoga Over Addiction

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, speaking at the ‘Yoga by the Bay’ event, praised PM Modi’s global yoga initiative. He stressed that yoga can help prevent many diseases, and encouraged the youth to embrace yoga instead of falling into harmful habits and addictions.

“Yoga Day is now celebrated on a global scale, showing its growing importance in modern life,” he stated.

Ajit Pawar: Yoga Nurtures Both Inner and Planetary Health

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Deputy CM Ajit Pawar described yoga as a mindset that contributes to personal well-being as well as the health of the planet.