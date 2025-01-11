ILT20 Season 3: Gulf Giants Set Sights on Another Title with a Reinforced Squad

Sports

Dubai: Gulf Giants, one of the most successful teams in the ILT20 league, is gearing up for an exciting third season. The team, owned by Adani Sportsline, is optimistic about reclaiming their crown after winning the inaugural season and making the playoffs in the second.

Gulf Giants’ Opening Match

The Gulf Giants will kick off their campaign against Sharjah Warriors in the third match of the season at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Leadership and Coaching

Andy Flower will continue as the head coach, with James Vince leading the team as captain. Vince, the league’s top scorer with 795 runs in 23 matches, remains a pivotal figure in Gulf Giants’ batting lineup.

Reinforced Squad for Season 3

The team features a strong mix of international stars and domestic talents, including key new signings:

  • Tim David – Known for his finishing ability with a T20 strike rate over 160.
  • Tom Curran – An all-rounder adding depth to both batting and bowling.
  • Tymal Mills – An experienced bowler with 286 T20 wickets in 231 matches.

Promising Domestic Talent

Local stars include:

  • Aayan Khan – A key bowler who took six wickets last season at an economy of 6.83.
  • Zuhaib Zubair – An emerging bowler who impressed in previous seasons.
  • Saghir Khan – A middle-order batter with 193 runs at a strike rate of 235 in six matches during the Development League.
  • Uzair Khan – A left-arm medium-pacer with 15 wickets in six matches and an economy rate of 5.4.

Star-Studded International Lineup

Other notable players include:

  • Shimron Hetmyer – A hard-hitting middle-order batsman.
  • Adam Lyth – An experienced batter with 4,771 runs in 206 T20 matches.
  • Ibrahim Zadran – A dependable top-order batter from Afghanistan.
  • Chris Jordan – The league’s top wicket-taker with 31 wickets in 21 matches.

All-Round Strength

The squad is further strengthened by all-rounders Dominic Drakes, Rehan Ahmed, and Mark Adair. The pace attack includes Blessing Muzarabani and other flexible options to adapt to different conditions.

Coaching and Management’s Vision

Head coach Andy Flower shared his excitement, stating:

“We’ve assembled a talented side blending international and domestic players. Our plans are set, and we’re ready to take on the challenges of the new season step-by-step.”

Pranav Adani, Managing Director of Agro, Oil & Gas at Adani Group, added:

“The Gulf Giants embody excellence and the spirit of nurturing talent. We are confident in the potential of our squad to deliver an engaging and successful campaign in ILT20 Season 3.”

Looking Ahead

The Gulf Giants will aim to build momentum in their opening match against Sharjah Warriors, a team they defeated twice last season. The inaugural champions hope to start their journey toward another title with a resounding victory.

