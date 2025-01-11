Wildfire Devours 3,500 Hectares of National Park in Argentina

Buenos Aires: Wildfire Updates from Nahuel Huapi National Park

The wildfire in Argentina‘s iconic Nahuel Huapi National Park has destroyed over 3,500 hectares, local authorities confirmed.

Following several reconnaissance flights, the park’s administration updated the fire’s perimeter, estimating the affected area at 3,527 hectares.

Challenges in Firefighting Efforts

The park administration reported that smoke blanketed the area on Friday morning, spreading across nearby valleys and halting aerial operations.

Access to the Circuito Cascada los Alerces area from Los Rapidos has been conditionally restricted for the weekend. Only authorized vehicles from official institutions and local residents are permitted entry.

Timeline of the Wildfire

The wildfire ignited on December 25, 2024, in the southern part of the park. By December 27, it had ravaged approximately 1,450 hectares. The fire has since advanced towards the northern head of Lake Martin, reaching an area previously devastated by wildfires in 2022.

Safety Measures and Firefighting Teams

For safety reasons, trails in the southern and central regions of the protected area remain closed.

Firefighting Team Deployment : 46 firefighters are working to reinforce containment efforts in the rear section of the fire and to enhance escape routes for crew safety.

: 46 firefighters are working to reinforce containment efforts in the rear section of the fire and to enhance escape routes for crew safety. Aerial Operations: Poor visibility caused by smoke has rendered aerial firefighting operations impossible.

Impact on Bariloche

Smoke from the wildfire is now affecting the city of Bariloche, one of Argentina’s premier tourist destinations. Known for its ski slopes in winter and scenic lakes and mountains in summer, the city is experiencing reduced visibility and air quality.

About Nahuel Huapi National Park

Established in 1934, Nahuel Huapi National Park is Argentina’s first national park.

Size : Spanning 710,000 hectares across the provinces of Neuquen and Rio Negro.

: Spanning 710,000 hectares across the provinces of Neuquen and Rio Negro. Significance: The park preserves Andean ecosystems, water basins, wildlife, and diverse cultural heritage in northern Patagonia.

Efforts to combat the fire and protect the park’s ecological and cultural treasures continue.