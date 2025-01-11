Triptii Dimri’s Workout Session Joined by Someone Special

Mumbai: Triptii Dimri, one of Bollywood’s fittest actresses, often impresses fans with her dedication to fitness. During a recent workout session on what appeared to be the terrace of her house, she was accompanied by an unexpected and delightful presence.

Melodious Flute Adds Charm to Workout

Triptii shared a glimpse of her workout area on the stories section of her official Instagram handle. What caught netizens’ attention, however, was the soothing melody of a flute in the background, seemingly played in a neighboring house. Captioning the video, she wrote, “Someone playing the flute while I workout… what a Beautiful day” and added a “SOUND ON” sticker to highlight the serene moment.

Upcoming Projects in 2025

“Dhadak 2” with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Triptii Dimri is set to feature in the much-awaited sequel, Dhadak 2. Co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, she will play the role of Vidisha, while Siddhant takes on the role of Neelesh. Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Dharma Productions and Cloud 9 Pictures, the movie was initially scheduled for a November 22, 2024 release. However, the release has been postponed, and a new date is yet to be announced.

“The Idiot of Istanbul”

Triptii will also headline Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming drama, The Idiot of Istanbul. In this project, she will share the screen with acclaimed Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, marking his Bollywood debut.

Rumors Surrounding “Aashiqui 3”

Triptii was previously rumored to play the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. However, the latest buzz suggests that Imanvi Esmail may replace her, depending on how things unfold.

A Rising Star in Bollywood

With an exciting lineup of projects and her focus on health and fitness, Triptii Dimri continues to captivate fans both on and off-screen. From romantic dramas to inspiring tales, 2025 promises to be a busy and rewarding year for the talented actress.