Jacqueline Fernandez Calls Her Role in ‘Fateh’ Her Happy Space

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for her recent movie Fateh, has shared that playing the character of Khushi in the film became her happy space during the shooting process.

Jacqueline’s Role as Khushi in Fateh

In Fateh, Jacqueline shares the screen with Sonu Sood, and her performance has garnered attention for its charm and depth. The film also marks Sonu Sood’s directorial debut.

Reflecting on her character, Jacqueline expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming response from audiences. She said, “Playing Khushi was a real happy space for me, the role was essayed to portray a refreshing character that has intellect and quirk. Her simplicity resonated with me. The overwhelming response from the audience is heartwarming.”

A Promising Year Ahead for Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline further mentioned, “I’m glad the audiences are getting to see me play characters that align with me as a person. 2025 started with a bang. I’m looking forward to sharing more on the exciting projects that are in the pipeline.”

The buzz around Fateh has been electric, with audiences eagerly awaiting Jacqueline in yet another unique avatar. Now that the film is in theaters, the reviews are positive, with fans praising her performance.

About Fateh and Jacqueline’s Upcoming Projects

Produced by Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, and Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, Fateh is currently playing in cinemas. The film is set against the backdrop of cybercrime, featuring Sonu Sood as an ex-special ops officer with a lethal skill set and a dark past, tasked with dismantling a sprawling network of digital terror.

Jacqueline’s 2025 lineup is even more exciting, as she is set to star in two major commercial entertainers, Welcome to the Jungle and Housefull 5, both of which are highly anticipated. She will be reuniting with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in both films.