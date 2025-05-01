Important Alert for Skoda and Volkswagen Car Owners: Major Defect Found in These Models!

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has issued a significant recall for 47,235 vehicles due to a serious defect found in the rear seatbelt buckles of some of its popular models. This defect could potentially compromise passenger safety during a collision or sudden braking.

Affected Models and Production Timeline

The recall impacts vehicles manufactured between May 24, 2024, and April 1, 2025. The following models are included in the recall:

Volkswagen Tiguan and Virtus – 21,513 units

– 21,513 units Skoda Kushaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq – 25,722 units

The rear seatbelt buckle latch plates in these vehicles may break or the webbing and buckle components may fail, posing a significant risk to rear seat passengers.

Also Read: OnePlus 13 Launches with Powerful Specs: 12GB RAM, 6000mAh Battery, and Pro-Grade Camera

What Skoda Auto Volkswagen Plans to Do

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has emphasized that customer safety remains the highest priority. As part of the recall campaign, all affected vehicles will receive free replacement of the faulty rear seatbelt components at authorized service centers.

Customers are advised to check their vehicle’s chassis number and contact the nearest service center at the earliest to schedule a free inspection and fix.

Free Service at Authorized Centers

The replacement and inspection service will be completely free of charge. Skoda and Volkswagen owners are urged to act quickly to ensure the safety of their vehicles.

Skoda’s Export Success Despite Recall

Despite the recall, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India continues to thrive internationally. Recently, the company was recognized as the ‘Top Exporter’ by Mumbai Port Authority for the fiscal year 2023-24. Over 675,000 Made-in-India vehicles have been exported to more than 70 countries, marking India as a strategic manufacturing hub for the brand.