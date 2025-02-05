Income Tax Department Conducts Raids at Over 30 Locations Across Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Income Tax (I-T) Department launched a massive operation on Wednesday, conducting raids at more than 30 locations across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, and other major cities.

The searches targeted the residences and offices of businessmen, contractors, and entities suspected of tax evasion.

Widespread Raids in Mysuru and Bengaluru

According to sources, a team of 10 I-T officers carried out an extensive search at the residence and business properties of a prominent contractor in Mysuru. The operation involved three vehicles carrying officials who inspected multiple locations, including the contractor’s house in Ramakrishnanagar, the ‘M Pro Palace’ Hotel, and a choultry near Deve Gowda Circle.

The raids, which lasted for over three hours, focused on retrieving crucial documents related to property holdings and financial transactions. Officials were seen verifying records seized from vehicles, as part of the department’s investigation into undisclosed income and alleged financial irregularities.

The targeted contractor is well known for securing multiple government tenders and has diverse business interests, including a brick factory and real estate ventures.

Other Raids Across Karnataka

While specific details regarding the Bengaluru raids are yet to be disclosed, sources indicate that the Income Tax Department conducted similar operations at various locations in the state. An official statement is expected soon.

Previous I-T Raids in Karnataka

This is not the first large-scale crackdown by the I-T department in Karnataka. Over the past year, several high-profile tax raids have been conducted:

October 12, 2024 – Raids on Jewelers

The I-T Department previously conducted simultaneous raids at 50 locations across Bengaluru, targeting jewelry businesses suspected of tax evasion. These searches took place in prominent areas, including:

Malleshwaram

Sadashivanagar

Dollars Colony

Mattikere

Sarjapur Road

RMV Extension

September 27, 2024 – Crackdown on Corporate Companies

On September 27, tax authorities raided over 10 corporate firms in Bengaluru amid allegations of fraudulent financial activities. These operations spanned locations such as:

C.V. Raman Nagar

Bagmane Tech Park

Hulimavu

Sources revealed that investigators uncovered evidence of companies maintaining dual financial records to evade taxes. Authorities also raided an apartment based on intelligence inputs about fraudulent tax-saving practices.

Focus on Curbing Tax Evasion

The I-T Department’s latest action underscores the government’s intensified efforts to clamp down on tax evasion and unaccounted wealth. The crackdown aligns with the authorities’ broader initiative to enforce tax compliance and transparency among businesses and high-net-worth individuals.

With officials scrutinizing financial statements, bank records, and property transactions, these raids are expected to bring to light significant discrepancies in tax declarations. More details about the findings and further legal actions are awaited.

Awaiting an Official Statement

While the Income Tax Department has yet to issue an official statement regarding Wednesday’s raids, insiders suggest that more businesses and individuals could come under scrutiny in the coming weeks. Authorities are likely to continue their efforts to identify and penalize entities involved in financial misreporting.

Stay tuned for further updates on the unfolding investigation as officials analyze the seized documents and take necessary action against tax defaulters