Union Budget Lacks Clear Vision for Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday sharply criticised the Union Budget 2025, calling it “disappointing” and lacking a clear vision for the state.

CM Expresses Discontent Over Budget Allocation

Speaking to the media, Siddaramaiah expressed frustration with the central government’s approach, stating,

“This is a very disappointing budget. It is a budget without vision. This budget has not met the demands of Karnataka. The central government has not announced any of the projects we requested from Karnataka in this budget.”

He further highlighted that while the Union Budget may seem satisfactory from a national perspective, it has failed to address Karnataka’s specific needs.

"The Union Budget, from the country's perspective, might be fine, but from Karnataka's perspective, it is very disappointing. They have given an empty vessel to Karnataka," he remarked, pointing out the lack of funding for critical sectors such as irrigation projects.

Response to MLA BR Patil’s Resignation

The Chief Minister also addressed the resignation of Congress MLA BR Patil from his post as a political advisor.

Siddaramaiah confirmed that he had not yet seen the resignation letter, which was reportedly submitted from Bengaluru, but assured that he would take personal action on the matter.

“I’ll talk to him. The resignation letter came from Bengaluru. I did not read the letter. I will call him up and speak to him,” he stated, signaling his intent to resolve the issue swiftly.

The resignation has stirred political circles, and Siddaramaiah’s comments indicate his determination to engage in dialogue to address any concerns raised by the MLA.