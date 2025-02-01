Karnataka Received Nothing: CM Siddaramaiah Slams Union Budget 2025

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly criticized the Union Budget 2025, calling it disappointing and harmful to the state’s welfare.

“Not a single demand we raised in the pre-Budget meeting was fulfilled. Karnataka, one of the highest tax-paying states, received nothing in the Budget,” said CM Siddaramaiah, expressing his discontent.

During a press conference in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah accused the Central government of consistently neglecting the state’s interests.

No Support for Farmers and Key Issues Ignored

Siddaramaiah also lamented that the Budget did not address farmers’ concerns, particularly the Minimum Support Price (MSP), despite widespread protests from the farming community. “This is a great betrayal to the farming community,” he added.

The Karnataka CM further challenged BJP and JD-S parliamentarians and Union Ministers to hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi accountable for the apparent disregard for the state’s needs.

“Every state except Andhra Pradesh and Bihar was neglected… despite the BJP-JD-S alliance, Karnataka was still sidelined,” he said.

BJP’s Alleged Revenge Against Karnataka

Siddaramaiah suggested that the BJP government is punishing Karnataka for opposing the Manusmriti and upholding constitutional values. He also questioned the benefits of the proposed income tax exemption increase, which will only benefit a small fraction of the population.

“The increase in income tax exemption to Rs 12 lakh is being celebrated, but only 8.09 crore people paid income tax last year, which is just 6.64 per cent of India’s population. Among them, 4.90 crore paid zero tax,” Siddaramaiah stated. “The increase helps only a few middle-class families, while 70 per cent of the population earning just Rs 100-150 per day gains nothing.”

Concerns Over India’s Rising Debt and Karnataka’s Exclusion

Siddaramaiah also highlighted India’s increasing debt, claiming that the total debt has risen from Rs 202 lakh crore to Rs 205 lakh crore. “The Union Budget 2025-26 totals Rs 50,65,354 crore, with Rs 15,68,936 crore allocated for loans, including Rs 12,70,000 crore for interest payments,” he explained.

He claimed that Karnataka, one of the highest tax-paying states, received no significant allocation in the Budget, while Bihar and Andhra Pradesh benefited. “South Indian states were ignored,” he asserted.

No Relief for Key State Issues

The CM further criticized the lack of funding for key infrastructure projects in Bengaluru, including suburban rail, metro expansion, and outer ring road developments. He also noted that no relief was offered for states affected by natural disasters, and there were no new railway projects or funding for land acquisition.

“Western Ghats conservation demands of Rs 10,000 crore were ignored, and Kalyana Karnataka was denied a Rs 5,000 crore special grant,” he added.

Siddaramaiah also pointed out that the Bhadra Upper Basin, Kalasa-Banduri, and Mekedatu projects were neglected, calling the Union Budget “a Budget for diminishing India” rather than a development-focused one.

Lack of Federal Support and Neglect of Other States

The Karnataka CM concluded by criticizing the federal system’s failure, stating that the Union government has ignored the needs of states like Karnataka while prioritizing Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. “The Budget does not mention any projects for other states,” he said.