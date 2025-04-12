India Among 63 Nations Supporting First-Ever Global Carbon Tax on Shipping

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking move to tackle climate change, 63 countries, including India, have voted in favour of the world’s first global carbon tax for the shipping industry. This decision was taken during the 83rd session of the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 83) held from April 7–11.

The IMO Net-Zero Framework will implement mandatory greenhouse gas (GHG) pricing and marine fuel standards across the entire shipping sector, making it the first international industry to adopt such comprehensive climate measures.

Carbon Tax and Green Fuel Standard to Be Enforced by 2028

The proposed regulations will:

Require ships to shift to low-emission fuels or

or Pay a carbon fee based on their emissions output.

These new rules will apply to large ocean-going ships over 5,000 gross tonnage, which account for 85% of international shipping CO2 emissions.

The implementation timeline is as follows:

Formal adoption: October 2025

October 2025 Entry into force: 2027

2027 Enforcement begins: 2028

According to the IMO, this carbon pricing mechanism could generate up to $40 billion by 2030, funding climate innovation and equitable transitions in the shipping industry.

IMO Secretary-General Applauds Global Cooperation

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez praised the international collaboration, stating:

“The approval of draft amendments to MARPOL Annex VI mandating the IMO Net-Zero Framework represents another significant step in our collective efforts to combat climate change, modernise shipping and demonstrate that IMO delivers on its commitments.”

He emphasized the importance of dialogue and inclusivity in the upcoming adoption phase, urging member states to engage constructively toward implementation.

A Major Step Toward Green Maritime Future

The objective of the initiative aligns with the 2023 IMO Strategy to:

Reduce GHG emissions from ships

from ships Promote zero and near-zero emission fuels and technologies

Support a just and equitable energy transition

This move signifies a critical shift in maritime policy, setting a precedent for other industries to adopt sector-wide carbon pricing mechanisms.

