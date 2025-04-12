Back-to-Back Earthquakes Shake Northern Pakistan; Tremors Felt in Multiple Cities

Islamabad: Two significant earthquakes struck different regions of Pakistan and its neighboring areas late last night and early this morning, causing widespread tremors and brief panic among residents. Fortunately, no immediate casualties or damage have been reported.

First Earthquake: Magnitude 4.3

The first earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, struck at 11:54 PM with its epicenter located near the Pak-Afghan-Tajikistan border. The quake hit at a depth of 88 kilometers, and the tremors were primarily felt in Swat and nearby areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Though the earthquake caused brief alarm, there were no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties. Residents in these areas felt the tremors strongly, but the depth of the earthquake minimized the potential for widespread destruction.

Second Earthquake: Magnitude 5.5

Just 36 minutes later, at 12:30 AM, a stronger earthquake struck, measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale. This tremor’s epicenter was located 60 kilometers from Rawalpindi, with a much shallower depth of 12 kilometers. The quake was felt across a wide region, including Islamabad, Gujar Khan, Haripur, Abbottabad, Attock, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Jhang, Taxila, Wah Cantt, and surrounding areas.

The powerful aftershock caused many citizens to rush out of their homes and offices in fear, with a heightened state of panic in major cities. Emergency response teams have been activated and are currently assessing the situation in affected regions.

Also Read: Group-1 Evaluation Under Fire: No Experts, Poor Translation & Broken Evaluation System

Authorities Monitoring the Situation

Local authorities have confirmed that, despite the tremors, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or severe damage to infrastructure. Emergency teams are on standby, closely monitoring the situation, and conducting detailed assessments in the affected areas.

Authorities urge residents to remain cautious and prepared for any further seismic activity.

Stay tuned for more updates as the situation develops.