India Defeats Australia to Enter Champions Trophy Final, Continues Unbeaten Streak

Mohammed Yousuf4 March 2025 - 21:48
Dubai: Team India secured a thrilling 4-wicket victory against Australia to storm into the final of the Champions Trophy. With this win, India has extended its invincible campaign in the tournament, marking its 7th consecutive win in ODI cricket.

Australia Sets a Target of 265

Batting first, Australia managed to post 264 runs in 49.3 overs. At one stage, the Australian side looked set for a 280-300 run total, but India’s bowlers put on a disciplined performance to restrict them.

Also Read: Champions Trophy: Indian Team Wears Black Armbands to Honour Padmakar Shivalkar

Key Indian bowlers:

  • Mohammed Shami – 3/48
  • Varun Chakravarthy – 2/39
  • Ravindra Jadeja – 2/40

Virat Kohli Leads India’s Chase

India chased down the target with six wickets in hand, thanks to a brilliant innings from Virat Kohli (84 runs). Other key contributions came from:

  • Shreyas Iyer – 45 runs
  • KL Rahul – 45* runs
  • Axar Patel – 27 runs

India lost opener Shubman Gill (8) early, and captain Rohit Sharma (28 off 29 balls), but a 91-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer stabilized the innings. Later, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul ensured India’s victory with calm finishing.

With this win, India continues its dominance in ODI cricket and will now aim for Champions Trophy glory in the final.

