India Denounces Pakistan’s “Fanatical Mindset” and Rejects Kashmir Claims at UN

India has strongly condemned Pakistan’s “fanatical mindset” after its former Foreign Secretary, Tehmina Janjua, raised the Kashmir issue during an informal United Nations meeting. The meeting, which commemorated the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, saw Pakistan attempt to link Kashmir with other global issues.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, P Harish, responded firmly, stating that Pakistan’s repeated references to Kashmir will not justify cross-border terrorism nor alter the region’s reality as an integral part of India.

India Rejects Pakistan’s Unjustified Kashmir Claims

On Friday, Harish addressed Pakistan’s remarks, calling them an “unjustified reference” to Jammu and Kashmir, a Union Territory of India. He emphasized that frequent references to the region by Pakistan would not validate its claim over Kashmir nor justify its history of cross-border terrorism. Harish further criticized Pakistan’s “fanatical mindset” and its record of bigotry, reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir will always remain an integral part of India.

Pakistan’s Persistent Kashmir Narrative at the UN

Pakistan continues to bring up the Kashmir issue at the United Nations, despite no other country supporting its stance. During the informal meeting, Janjua, who served as Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary from 2017 to 2019, attempted to link the Kashmir situation with other geopolitical issues, including Gaza. She also expressed concerns over what she described as “Islamophobia,” citing alleged killings of Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

However, Janjua’s remarks were seen as part of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to promote its Kashmir narrative. She also indirectly referenced incidents such as “lynchings” linked to “Love Jihad” and “cow vigilantes” in India, although these claims were not substantiated.

India Reaffirms Its Stand on Kashmir

Harish concluded by reiterating that no amount of rhetoric or manipulation in international forums would change the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. He urged Pakistan to abandon its attempts to internationalize the issue and focus on addressing its own internal challenges, particularly the issue of cross-border terrorism.

India’s strong response highlights the ongoing tension between the two countries over the Kashmir dispute and reiterates its firm position on the region’s status as part of India.

India’s response to Pakistan’s Kashmir claims at the UN serves as a reminder of the long-standing geopolitical tensions between the two nations. As Pakistan continues to raise the issue on international platforms, India remains resolute in defending its territorial integrity and condemning cross-border terrorism.