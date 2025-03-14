India Must Label Turkey as Sponsor of Terrorism Amid Growing Ties with Pakistan

New Delhi: Michael Rubin, a leading Middle East expert and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, expressed concerns over Turkey’s growing geopolitical influence and its support for terrorism, particularly in Kashmir. Rubin suggested that India needs to take a more assertive stance on Turkey’s sponsorship of terrorist activities and hold the country accountable for its involvement with groups that pose a threat to Indian national security.

Turkey’s Support for Terrorism and Its Impact on India’s Interests

Rubin highlighted the increasing alignment between Turkey and Pakistan, which he argues poses a significant threat to India’s strategic interests in the region. He emphasized that Turkey has long been an advocate for the Kashmir cause, providing indirect support to Kashmiri militants and terrorist groups through its ties with Pakistan. He went further to state that this support should not be downplayed, urging India to take a firm diplomatic stance against Turkey’s actions.

“Turkey has been actively engaged in supporting terrorist groups, especially in Kashmir. India must recognize that Turkey is not just a political ally for Pakistan but a sponsor of terrorism,” Rubin said. He stressed that Turkey’s role in supporting the militant factions in Kashmir should be exposed, as it is a direct threat to India’s sovereignty.

The Role of Erdogan and Turkey’s Political Ideology

Rubin discussed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ideological leanings and his involvement in global Islamist movements, including his support for groups like Hamas. According to Rubin, Erdogan’s long-standing ties to Islamist ideologies and his support for terrorism in regions like Gaza and Kashmir are well-documented. Rubin explained that Erdogan’s actions reflect a broader vision where he uses Pakistan as a proxy to support the cause of Kashmiri militants, giving him plausible deniability.

“Erdogan is an ideologue with a deep commitment to supporting Islamist movements globally. His backing of terrorism, particularly in Kashmir, should not be underestimated,” Rubin said, suggesting that India must counter Turkey’s influence by supporting the Kurdish movement and other regional counterterrorism initiatives.

India’s Strategic Response to Turkey’s Support for Terrorism

Rubin also highlighted the need for India to rethink its diplomatic strategy and take proactive steps in addressing the threats posed by Turkey and Pakistan. He criticized India’s typically polite diplomatic approach, urging the country to adopt a more assertive foreign policy to safeguard its interests.

“India must stop being passive. The country should act decisively to protect its interests. The support for terrorist activities in Kashmir by Turkey, in alliance with Pakistan, must be countered directly,” Rubin urged. He also suggested that India could consider providing support to the Kurdish cause as a diplomatic counteroffensive, strengthening alliances that challenge Turkey’s regional influence.

Rubin touched upon the West’s perception of Turkey’s growing ties with Islamist groups, noting that there is increasing skepticism within both the U.S. Congress and the European Union regarding Turkey’s actions. He pointed out that while U.S. President Donald Trump had historically been aligned with Erdogan, there is now growing bipartisan concern in Washington over Turkey’s role as a state sponsor of terrorism.

“Turkey’s influence in Washington has waned. The debate now is not about whether we should continue honoring Erdogan, but whether Turkey should be designated as a state sponsor of terror,” Rubin said, emphasizing that global powers are increasingly recognizing Turkey’s detrimental role in international security.

Rubin concluded by urging India to take a stand against Turkey’s growing support for terrorism and its harmful alliance with Pakistan. He emphasized that, in the face of these threats, India must adopt a more aggressive and proactive diplomatic strategy to protect its national interests and counter the destabilizing influence of Turkey in the region.