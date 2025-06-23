India Sees Drop in Active COVID-19 Cases; Total Now at 4,425

New Delhi: India continues to witness a steady decline in active COVID-19 cases, with the total dropping to 4,425 on Monday, as per the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of recovered patients has reached 20,947, indicating a positive recovery trend.

In the last 24 hours, the country recorded a decrease of 329 active cases, while 664 patients recovered from the infection. However, Chhattisgarh reported one COVID-19-related death, bringing the total death toll to 124.

New COVID Subvariants Detected

Health officials have attributed recent cases to emerging COVID-19 subvariants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the newly identified NB.1.8.1. These subvariants are currently under investigation for transmissibility and impact.

Kerala Remains Most Affected State

Among Indian states, Kerala continues to report the highest number of active cases. As of Monday morning (8 AM), Kerala showed a decline of 103 cases, bringing the active case count to 840. In Delhi, active cases fell by 77, totaling 435. Other major states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat reported active cases of 298 and 638, respectively.

States with Rising Active Cases

Despite the overall downward trend, five states and union territories reported an increase in active cases. Manipur recorded the highest surge with 28 new cases in the last 24 hours.

State-Wise Active COVID-19 Case Snapshot:

West Bengal: 747

Karnataka: 251

Tamil Nadu: 127

Uttar Pradesh: 226

Rajasthan: 206

Haryana: 69

Madhya Pradesh: 91

Andhra Pradesh: 34

Odisha: 36

Chhattisgarh: 66

Bihar: 19

Sikkim: 46

Punjab: 59

Jharkhand: 15

Assam: 41

Manipur: 132

Jammu & Kashmir: 18

Telangana & Uttarakhand: 9 each

Puducherry: 4

Goa & Chandigarh: 3 each

Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura: 1 each

1 each Mizoram & Arunachal Pradesh: 0 active cases

Health Ministry Urges Caution

The Health Ministry and public health experts have urged citizens to follow COVID protocols, including wearing masks, frequent handwashing, and avoiding crowded places, especially in view of the new emerging variants.