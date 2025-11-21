Crime & AccidentsMiddle East

Indian HAL Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes During Dubai Airshow Demo; Cause Under Probe: Video

A tense moment unfolded at the Dubai Airshow when an Indian-made HAL Tejas fighter aircraft crashed during a demonstration flight.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf21 November 2025 - 17:38
A tense moment unfolded at the Dubai Airshow when an Indian-made HAL Tejas fighter aircraft crashed during a demonstration flight. The incident occurred at around 2:10 PM local time, while the aircraft was performing an aerial display before a large crowd of spectators.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing thick black smoke rising near the runway moments after the crash. Families, including women and children who were watching the show, were visibly shocked and frightened as emergency teams rushed toward the site. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the pilot managed to eject before impact, and no casualties have been officially reported so far.

This accident comes just days after the Indian government dismissed rumours circulating on social media on 20 November, which claimed that a Tejas Mk1 aircraft had suffered an oil leak during its Dubai Airshow appearance. Officials labeled those posts as false and baseless propaganda, asserting that the aircraft was in perfect condition and participating safely in the show.

An investigation has been launched to determine what caused the crash, and further details are expected once officials complete their initial assessment.

