No Official Nod Yet, Burial of Saudi Bus Accident Victims Faces Further Delay

Uncertainty continues to surround the funeral prayers and burial of the pilgrims who were martyred in the recent bus accident in Saudi Arabia. Earlier, reports suggested that the funeral prayers and burial would take place on Friday at Jannat al-Baqi, but fresh updates indicate that Saudi authorities have not yet issued any official instructions.

A person currently in Saudi Arabia shared that several unconfirmed messages circulated since morning, but no formal approval has been given for the funeral prayers, nor has any burial schedule been announced. He urged the pilgrims’ families and others to perform their regular prayers and wait for the official decision. He assured that any announcement from the authorities would be immediately conveyed.

This delay has caused further distress among the families of the martyrs, who have been waiting for several days for the burial process to be completed. Many were hopeful that the funeral rites would take place on Friday, but without official confirmation, all arrangements have been put on hold for now. Officials emphasized that funeral prayers and burial in Saudi Arabia can only proceed after a formal directive from the government.

It may be recalled that four days ago, a tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia claimed the lives of 45 pilgrims, including 42 from Hyderabad. Following the incident, the Telangana government sent a special delegation comprising Minister Mohammed Azharuddin, MLA Majid Hussain, and B. Shafiullah to Saudi Arabia. The government also arranged for two family members of each deceased pilgrim to travel to Saudi Arabia at its expense to participate in the final rites of their loved ones.