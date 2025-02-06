US Border Patrol Releases Video Showing Indian Nationals with Hands Cuffed and Legs Shackled During Deportation

Washington: The United States Border Patrol (USBP) released a video on Thursday showing Indian nationals in handcuffs and with chains on their legs while being escorted to a deportation aircraft. The video, shared by USBP Chief Michael W. Banks, comes amid protests from Congress leaders and Delhi Youth Congress workers over the manner in which the deportees were treated.

Video Released by USBP Chief

The video was shared by Banks a day after a US military C-17 aircraft landed in Amritsar, Punjab, carrying 104 deported Indian nationals. In the tweet accompanying the video, Banks stated, “USBP and partners successfully returned illegal aliens to India, marking the farthest deportation flight yet using military transport. This mission underscores our commitment to enforcing immigration laws and ensuring swift removals.” He also issued a stark warning: “If you cross illegally, you will be removed.”

Claims of Shackling During Deportation

The Indian nationals who were deported alleged that they were handcuffed and had their feet shackled throughout their journey to Amritsar. One deportee told ABP News that they were only unshackled after the aircraft landed in Amritsar.

The image of the deportees in shackles went viral on social media, prompting outrage among political figures in India. Several Congress leaders shared the photo, condemning the treatment of the deportees. However, the Indian government quickly dismissed the image as fake, further adding to the controversy.

The Fallout from the Deportation

The deportation has sparked a political uproar in India, with many questioning the methods used by US authorities. The image of the Indian nationals being shackled has fueled concerns over the human rights of those deported, even as the US government maintains that the deportations are in accordance with immigration laws.

— Chief Michael W. Banks (@USBPChief) February 5, 2025

While the US Border Patrol insists that its actions were lawful, the incident has raised questions about the treatment of deported individuals and their journey back to their home country. The ongoing protests and political backlash reflect the growing tension between the US and India over how deportations are being handled, especially concerning the dignity and rights of the individuals involved.