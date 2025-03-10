Indian Parliament Reconvenes for Budget Session: Government and Opposition Set for Showdown

New Delhi: The two Houses of the Indian Parliament reconvened on Monday, marking the beginning of the second part of the Budget session for the year.

Following the conclusion of the first part of the session on February 13, Members of Parliament (MPs) have gathered again to address a series of critical issues, including the presentation of various bills, standing committee reports, and key legislative matters.

A Heated Showdown Expected Between Government and Opposition

The atmosphere in Parliament is charged, as both the government and opposition are preparing for an intense face-off during the second part of the session. The opposition is expected to raise multiple issues, including allegations of manipulation in electoral rolls, the ongoing violence in Manipur, and India’s handling of its relationship with the Trump administration.

Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has already urged Parliament to discuss the controversial issue of the voters’ list, with opposition-led states pressing for a deeper investigation into discrepancies in electoral rolls.

Government’s Focus on Key Bills and Approvals

The government’s primary focus during this session will be on securing Parliament’s approval for the demands for grants, which will help complete the budgetary process for the year. The Manipur budget is also expected to be a key item on the government’s agenda. Additionally, the government aims to pass the Waqf Amendment Bill, which seeks to address issues related to the management and administration of Waqf properties.

Home Minister Amit Shah is anticipated to introduce a statutory resolution seeking Parliament’s approval for the proclamation of President’s Rule in the state of Manipur, following the ongoing violence and unrest in the region.

Rahul Gandhi Calls for Discussion on Voters’ List

In a statement on Monday, Rahul Gandhi emphasized the need for a discussion on the voters’ list, highlighting that opposition-led states have been raising concerns regarding discrepancies in the electoral rolls. Gandhi called on the House to address these issues and ensure transparency and fairness in the upcoming elections.

Rajya Sabha Discusses Delhi NCR Connectivity Issues

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, Swati Maliwal raised concerns regarding traffic congestion between Delhi and Gurugram, urging the government to look into enhancing metro connectivity in the Delhi NCR region. In response, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri acknowledged the need for improved urban transport and connectivity, stressing that the government is focused on expanding metro services and public transport infrastructure in the area.

Stay updated for more news on the ongoing Budget session and developments in the Indian Parliament.