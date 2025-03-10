Lalit Modi Faces Fresh Trouble: Vanuatu to Cancel Passport Amid Extradition Claims

New Delhi: In a major blow to Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Vanuatu government has decided to revoke his citizenship and cancel the passport issued to him.

This decision comes after revelations suggesting that Modi sought Vanuatu citizenship to evade extradition to India, where he is wanted for alleged financial irregularities.

Vanuatu Government Cancels Modi’s Passport

Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat confirmed that the country’s Citizenship Commission had been instructed to revoke Modi’s passport, citing concerns over the legitimacy of his citizenship application. The move follows reports in international media indicating that Modi’s intent was to escape extradition proceedings from India.

“While all standard background checks, including Interpol screenings, showed no criminal convictions at the time of his application, recent revelations have come to light,” said Prime Minister Napat. He further stated that Indian authorities’ requests for an Interpol alert against Modi had been rejected twice due to a lack of substantial judicial evidence. Had such an alert been issued, it would have automatically led to the rejection of Modi’s citizenship application.

Intent to Avoid Extradition

Prime Minister Napat made it clear that obtaining a Vanuatu passport is a privilege, not a right. He emphasized that applicants must seek citizenship for legitimate reasons, and avoiding extradition is not a valid justification. The statement concluded that it was evident that Lalit Modi’s motive was to evade legal action in India.

Also Read: UP Police Act Against Noise Pollution: Loudspeakers Removed from Sambhal Mosque

Vanuatu Strengthens Citizenship Process

The Vanuatu government has overhauled its citizenship by investment program in recent years, introducing stricter due diligence procedures. These enhancements have included triple-agency checks, including verification from Interpol, leading to a higher number of failed applications. Modi’s case, according to the Prime Minister’s office, indicates the strength of the new scrutiny system.

Modi’s Application to Surrender Indian Passport

In a related development, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Lalit Modi had filed an application to surrender his Indian passport. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the request would be examined according to Indian laws and procedures. “We are aware of Modi’s acquisition of Vanuatu citizenship and continue to pursue legal action against him,” Jaiswal stated.

Lalit Modi’s Legal Troubles

Lalit Modi, a billionaire fugitive, has been living abroad since 2010. He is wanted in India for alleged financial misconduct during his tenure as the IPL commissioner. Authorities in India accuse him of embezzling significant amounts of money, and the ongoing investigation has attracted widespread attention.

Modi’s efforts to escape extradition and the subsequent actions taken by the Vanuatu government have now added a new dimension to the ongoing legal battle. With his passport revoked, Modi’s attempts to evade legal consequences may become more complicated.