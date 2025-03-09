UP Police Act Against Noise Pollution: Loudspeakers Removed from Sambhal Mosque

Sambhal: In a significant action, the Uttar Pradesh Police removed loudspeakers from the Mosque Punjabian in Sambhal district on Sunday, citing violations of noise control regulations. According to a police official from the Chandosi Police Station, the loudspeakers were found to be emitting messages at an excessively high volume, which breached the noise pollution guidelines issued by the Allahabad High Court.

Action Taken After Noise Violations at Sambhal Mosque

The removal of the loudspeakers came after beat constable Jitender Kumar reported the issue around 7 p.m. on Saturday. The FIR registered against the mosque’s Imam, Shakeel Shamsi, references Sections 223 (Disobedience to order by a public servant), 270 (Public nuisance), and 292 (Punishment for public nuisance) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The authorities also included violations of noise pollution laws in the FIR.

The loudspeakers were deemed to be in violation of the Allahabad High Court’s guidelines, which were issued to address concerns about noise disturbances emanating from religious places. The rules dictate that loudspeakers should only be installed within the premises of the shrine, and those installed outside are subject to removal.

UP Government Guidelines on Loudspeakers in Religious Places

This action follows the UP government’s strict noise control measures, which were put into place after a series of incidents involving communal violence during religious processions. In 2022, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government introduced a set of guidelines to regulate loudspeaker use in all places of worship. Since then, over 3,000 illegal loudspeakers have been removed from religious sites across the state.

The guidelines state that religious places must not use loudspeakers outside their premises, and any violation of this rule will result in the immediate removal of the devices. The Allahabad High Court had also stated in January this year that the use of loudspeakers cannot be claimed as an inherent right by religious institutions, emphasizing that their primary purpose is for prayer and worship.

Legal Action Against the Imam and Future Implications

The Imam of Mosque Punjabian, Shakeel Shamsi, has been named in the FIR and is facing legal action. The case highlights the state’s commitment to enforcing noise control regulations and shows its zero-tolerance approach to the misuse of loudspeakers, which can cause public disturbance.