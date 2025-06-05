Indian Stock Market Opens in Green Amid Mixed Global Cues

Mumbai: The Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday, supported by buying interest in the pharma, auto, and IT sectors, despite mixed global cues.

As of 9:29 am:

Sensex was up 268.8 points (0.33%) at 81,267.09

was up at Nifty rose 82.75 points (0.34%) to 24,702.95

rose to Nifty Bank fell slightly by 29.70 points (0.05%) to 55,647.15

fell slightly by to Nifty Midcap 100 rose by 263.35 points (0.45%) to 58,188

rose by to Nifty Smallcap 100 climbed 141.65 points (0.78%) to 18,398.75

Market Sentiment and Technical Outlook

According to analysts, the Nifty closing higher on Wednesday and the India VIX falling by nearly 5% is a positive sign for bulls.

“For Nifty, 24,462 remains a key support, maintaining bullish sentiment. A breach of this level may pull the index down to 23,800. On the upside, short-term resistance lies between 24,760 and 24,882,”

— Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research, Axis Securities

Top Gainers and Losers

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included:

Eternal

PowerGrid

M&M

HDFC Bank

HCL Tech

TCS

IndusInd Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Top losers were:

Nestle India

Titan

Bajaj Finance

Tata Motors

Tech Mahindra

Global and Economic Influences

Analysts pointed to both geopolitical tensions and economic developments as factors influencing the market in the short term.

“The sharp decline in US ISM PMI data indicates a slowdown in the US economy. This has led the US 10-year bond yield to drop to 4.36%, and it may decline further,”

— Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

He added that this could benefit emerging markets like India in the medium term. Hence, “buy on dips” remains the preferred strategy, especially in rate-sensitive sectors, amid expectations of an RBI rate cut.

Global Market Snapshot

In Asian markets:

Trading in green: Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul, China, Jakarta

Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul, China, Jakarta Trading in red: Japan

In the previous US trading session:

Dow Jones: Down 91.90 points (0.22%) at 42,427.74

Down 91.90 points (0.22%) at 42,427.74 S&P 500: Up 0.44 points (0.01%) at 5,970.81

Up 0.44 points (0.01%) at 5,970.81 Nasdaq: Up 61.53 points (0.32%) at 19,460.49

Institutional Investment Activity

