Indian Wells: Rune Overwhelms Medvedev to Reach Fourth ATP Masters 1000 Final

Indian Wells: Holger Rune ended his seven-match losing streak in semifinals by defeating two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev at the Indian Wells Open, securing his place in his fourth ATP Masters 1000 final.

A Dominant Display Against Medvedev

The 21-year-old Danish star delivered a high-quality performance, disrupting Medvedev 7-5, 6-4 to reach his first tour-level final since Brisbane in January last year.

“The job is not over yet, but it feels amazing. Playing Daniil is one of the toughest challenges for me on Tour. I managed to beat him the first time [we played], but we know each other well. I obviously had the right tactics, but it was still so difficult because he puts in great effort and is super solid. So, I’m very proud of myself,” Rune said.

Tactical Brilliance and Strong Execution

Rune emphasized the importance of finding the right tempo against Medvedev’s solid game.

“It’s about finding the right tempo, and luckily I’ve got good leg work, so I can reach many balls. It’s a very specific tactical plan that I made with my coach yesterday evening and this morning. It’s about finding the right pace and which shots to hit, because so many players miss too many shots against Daniil. He makes you go for more, so I’m super proud that I managed to find the right rhythm,” he added.

Rune’s Impressive Run at Indian Wells

The 2022 Paris champion arrived at Indian Wells with a 6-6 record on the season but has now found his best form of the year. After defeating World No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round and No. 6 Medvedev, Rune has climbed to No. 11 in the ATP Live Rankings. He has also recorded multiple Top-10 wins in a tournament for the fourth time in his career.

Medvedev Falls Short in Third Straight Indian Wells Attempt

Daniil Medvedev was aiming to reach the Indian Wells final for the third consecutive year, having fallen to Carlos Alcaraz in both previous attempts. However, he struggled to counter Rune’s strategic play.

The Russian star will now shift his focus to the upcoming Miami Open, where he will continue his quest for his first title since Rome 2023.