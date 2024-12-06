India’s development assistance changing lives across Myanmar

Nay Pyi Taw: Several significant projects, that will augment civilian infrastructure and improve the quality of life for the people of Myanmar through India’s grant-in aid of $500,000 per annum, were inaugurated in Nay Pyi Taw on Friday.

India’s Ambassador to Myanmar Abhay Thakur inaugurated the Border Areas Development Programme (BADP) and Rakhine State Development Programme (RSDP) projects along with the country’s Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement (MOSWRR) Dr. Soe Win and Border Affairs (MOBA) Minister Lt Gen. Tun Tun Naung, respectively.

According to the Indian Embassy in Myanmar, the inaugurated projects will contribute to significant new socio-economic civic facilities, for the benefit of local population in line with local needs, in Chin State and the Naga Self- Administered Zone.

In Chin State, the completion of 16 roads and bridges, along with one education centre, marks a significant milestone. Similarly, the Naga Self-Administered Zone has seen the successful completion of 19 roads and bridges, and two education centres.

“Together, these initiatives encompass a total of 38 activities, at a cost of USD 4.5 million demonstrating the extensive efforts and commitment towards regional development. Furthermore, notable projects such as the construction of a water supply system in Gwa township and the construction of an incinerator in Mrauk U township have been completed, reflecting the emphasis on essential services and environmental conservation. The overall cost of these projects amounts to USD 609,020,” read a statement issued by the Indian Embassy on Friday.

Under the BADP and RSDP framework, the Indian government, as per the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), provides financial assistance through a grant-in aid of $5 million per annum. These projects are aimed at enhancing infrastructure and improving the quality of life in various sectors including water supply, healthcare, electricity, road construction, school construction, and education.

The mechanism has already supported similar initiatives last year in the field of renewable energy, e-Learning and rural infrastructure in Yangon Region, Nay Pyi Taw, Tanintharyi Region, Sagaing Region, Magway Region and Mandalay Region.

“This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of both governments to uplift and empower the communities in the border areas including the Sagaing region, Chin state and Rakhine state, ensuring sustainable development and better living conditions for the people of Myanmar,” the Indian Embassy detailed.

Friday’s event follows October’s signing ceremony for five Government of India-assisted Quick Impact Projects (QIP) that will enhance civilian infrastructure in the field of agriculture, rural development, education, handloom and disaster risk reduction, for the benefit of the people in states and regions across Myanmar.