Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Honors Outstanding Students During Visit to Mahila Dakshata Samithi

Hyderabad: His Excellency Jishnu Dev Varma, the Governor of Telangana, visited the Mahila Dakshata Samithi (MDS) Educational Institutions on Wednesday, commemorating its four decades of tireless dedication to empowering women through education.

During his visit, Governor Varma acknowledged the transformative role MDS has played in uplifting women, particularly from underprivileged backgrounds, and aligned it with the educational visions of Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi.

The Governor honored five exceptional students for their remarkable achievements. Among the honorees were K. Sai Satya Veni, who secured the State 2nd Rank in the BIE March 2024 exams, Shruthi, who topped her Degree Final Year, and Aleyamma Sara, who emerged first in B.Sc Nursing. Additionally, national-level Yoga participants B. Niharika and G. Madhavi were also recognized for their contributions.

Governor Varma applauded the initiatives undertaken by MDS, such as the Suman Nilayam Hostel and the soon-to-be-launched Nirmala Goenka Girls Hostel, which aim to provide a safe and supportive environment for women to thrive in their academic and professional pursuits.

Dr. Saroj Bajaj, President of MDS, expressed her deep appreciation for the Governor’s visit and support, highlighting the institution’s ongoing mission to empower women and equip them with the tools for success in diverse fields, including healthcare, technology, and banking. Over the years, MDS has empowered over 10,000 students, helping them make significant strides in their careers and contribute meaningfully to society.

The Governor’s visit to MDS is a timely reminder of the vital role education plays in shaping a more equitable and prosperous future for women, as the institution continues to impact the lives of young women across Telangana.