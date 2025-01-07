India’s Struggles Against Australia Linked to Defensive Mindset: Deep Das Gupta

New Delhi: Former India wicketkeeper Deep das Gupta has pointed out that India’s 1-3 defeat against Australia in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy was largely due to a defensive mindset throughout the series.

Table of Contents Sanjay Bangar Comments on Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Impact on Team Selection

The veteran cricketer criticized India’s strategy of fielding eight batters during the series, which compromised their bowling depth and reflected a cautious approach from the team.

“When you select a team, it reflects your mindset. And I felt that from the first Test match, the Indian team went with a defensive mindset, evident from the batting-heavy combination up to No. 8, including Washington Sundar as a specialist batsman despite the limited overs he bowled.

This approach compromised bowling depth to bolster the batting lineup. That defensive mindset was the biggest reason for the team’s struggles. A positive mindset leads to clarity, and everything else aligns naturally,” Gupta explained on Star Sports.

Also Read: ‘Aadujeevitham’ Nominated for 72nd Golden Reel Awards

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar also shared his thoughts, highlighting how Nitish Kumar Reddy’s unexpected performance with the bat created a selection dilemma for the team.

“Nitish Reddy’s outstanding performance put the team in a dilemma. The combination of Nitish Reddy with Washington Sundar or Ravindra Jadeja created confusion. When there is an in-form player, it’s hard to drop him. The team management seemed to react as the series progressed rather than being proactive. On those pitches, decisions should have been made based on the immediate requirements. A more proactive approach could have resulted in better team combinations,” Bangar said.