Indiramma Housing Hit by Soaring Costs: Beneficiaries Struggle with ₹5 Lakh Extra Burden Amid Price Surges

Ibrahimpatnam: Beneficiaries of the Indiramma Indlu (housing scheme) are facing severe financial burdens due to the skyrocketing prices of cement, steel, sand, gravel, and labor costs. These rising expenses have become a major hurdle, just as house constructions under the scheme were gaining momentum.

Construction Costs Surge by ₹4–5 Lakhs Per House

Due to steep increases in material and labor prices, each beneficiary is now expected to bear an additional burden of ₹3 to ₹5 lakhs over the sanctioned ₹5 lakh government aid. This has led to distress among beneficiaries, many of whom are unable to proceed with construction due to unaffordability.

Cement Prices See Sharp Rise

An Indiramma house requires around 500–550 bags of cement. While the price per bag was around ₹270 a month ago, it has now jumped to ₹350, depending on the grade. Consequently, the cement cost has risen from ₹1.5 lakhs to over ₹2 lakhs, leading to an additional ₹35,000 burden per house.

Steel Prices Skyrocket with Over ₹30,000 Extra Cost

Steel prices have risen drastically, with rates going from ₹5,500 to ₹7,800 per quintal. A house typically requires 1.5 tonnes of steel, increasing the total steel cost by ₹30,000 or more compared to earlier estimates.

Free Sand Becomes Costly in Black Market

Though sand is supposed to be supplied free for Indiramma houses, tractor owners are charging ₹3,500–₹4,000 per trip, exploiting the high demand. Previously, sand was supplied at ₹2,000 per trip. Despite government regulations, sand is being sold illegally in rural areas.

Labor Charges Nearly Double

Due to demand from active construction, daily labor wages have significantly increased:

Male workers: From ₹800 to ₹1,300/day

Female workers: From ₹500 to ₹1,000/day

Even with increased pay, workers are in short supply, causing construction delays.

Gravel and Aggregate Prices Also Climb

For basement and slab work:

Gravel (per tractor): from ₹3,200 to ₹4,000

from Fine aggregates (used for slabs): also see sharp price increases

Beneficiaries complain they are unable to afford materials due to crushing plant owners hiking rates indiscriminately.

Land Conditions Add to the Expense

In areas with soft or unstable soil, beneficiaries are forced to spend more on filling and foundation work, further inflating the overall construction cost beyond the government’s ₹5 lakh assistance.

Price Comparison Table: Then vs Now

Material Previous Price Current Price Cement (per bag) ₹280 ₹350 Steel (per quintal) ₹5,500 ₹7,500 Sand (per tractor) ₹1,500–₹2,000 ₹3,500–₹4,000 Gravel (per tractor) ₹3,200 ₹4,000 Male labor wage ₹800/day ₹1,300/day Female labor wage ₹500/day ₹1,000/day

Beneficiaries Voice Concerns Over Construction Viability

Balakrishna Goud, a beneficiary, expressed concern: