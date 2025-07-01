Mandhana closes in on No. 1 T20I ranking after century against England

Dubai: India’s stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana has made a massive leap in the ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings following her sensational century against England, closing in on the top spot for T20I batters.

Mandhana Hits Career-Best Rating After 62-Ball 112

Smriti Mandhana delivered a remarkable performance, smashing 112 off just 62 balls to help India seal a commanding 97-run win over England. Her match-winning knock has propelled her one spot up to No. 3 in the T20I batting rankings with a career-best 771 rating points.

She now trails top-ranked Beth Mooney by just 23 points, putting her within striking distance of becoming the world’s top-ranked T20I batter.

Shafali Verma and Harleen Deol Also Climb Rankings

Mandhana’s opening partner Shafali Verma also made a small gain, rising to 13th place after contributing 20 runs in the same match.

Harleen Deol, who played a brisk knock of 43, re-entered the rankings at joint 86th position among T20I batters.

England’s Lauren Bell and Nat Sciver-Brunt Make Big Gains

From the England camp, pacer Lauren Bell moved up two places to reach No. 4 among T20I bowlers, thanks to her three-wicket haul in Nottingham.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, England’s captain, scored a solid 66 off 42 balls, gaining 20 rating points to hit a career-best total of 663 and retaining her ninth place in the batting list.

Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal Maintains No. 1 Spot Among Bowlers

Sadia Iqbal of Pakistan continues to hold the No. 1 ranking in the T20I bowling chart. However, the competition is fierce, with just 44 points separating the top 10 bowlers.

India’s young debutant Shree Charani made an entry into the rankings at 450th position after taking four wickets on her debut.

South Africa’s Smit and Luus Shine in T20I Rankings

The T20I series between West Indies and South Africa brought good news for South African players:

Rising star Miane Smit jumped to 76th place among batters following her half-century.

jumped to among batters following her half-century. Veteran Sune Luus surged nine spots to reach 31st among all-rounders, reflecting her strong all-round contributions.

Mandhana Eyes Top Spot in Busy Cricket Calendar Ahead

With several international fixtures lined up in the coming months, Smriti Mandhana has a golden opportunity to reach the No. 1 ranking in both T20I and ODI formats. Her consistent performances make her a serious contender to dominate women’s cricket rankings in 2025.