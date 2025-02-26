Indiramma Illu 2025: How Telangana Govt Plans to Provide Homes for the Underprivileged

Hyderabad: In a significant step toward eradicating homelessness in the state, the Telangana government has launched the Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025, a large-scale initiative aimed at providing affordable and permanent housing for economically weaker sections.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy officially kickstarted the construction of Indiramma houses from Appakapalle village in Narayanpet mandal on Friday, marking the beginning of this transformative program.

Massive Housing Initiative to Benefit Thousands

The Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme is set to construct 4,50,000 houses across Telangana within a year, ensuring shelter for those in need. In the first phase, the government has committed to building 75,045 houses, providing beneficiaries with free land and financial assistance.

All identified beneficiaries who have received allotment letters have been instructed to commence construction by March 10, 2025.

The Telangana government has allocated ₹22,000 crore for this initiative, which is expected to revolutionize the housing sector and uplift thousands of families struggling without a roof over their heads.

Who Will Benefit from the Indiramma Housing Scheme?

The Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025 is particularly focused on helping:

Landless individuals who have struggled to acquire permanent housing.

who have struggled to acquire permanent housing. Activists and combatants of the Telangana movement who contributed to the state’s development but remain homeless.

who contributed to the state’s development but remain homeless. Lower and middle-income families who cannot afford to purchase their own homes.

Each Indiramma house will measure at least 400 square feet and will come with an RCC roof, a kitchen, and a toilet, ensuring a dignified and comfortable living space for beneficiaries.

How Does the Scheme Work?

To ensure efficiency and transparency, the Telangana State Housing Corporation Limited has introduced a digital tracking system to monitor construction progress and fund disbursement. The state government has also set a strict timeline for basement-level completion to accelerate the construction process and prevent delays and financial bottlenecks that have impacted previous housing schemes.

Key Features & Benefits of the Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025

Financial Assistance: Eligible general applicants will receive ₹5 lakh , while Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) beneficiaries will receive ₹6 lakh to construct their homes.

Eligible general applicants will receive , while to construct their homes. Free Land Allocation: Individuals who do not own any property will be provided free land by the government.

Individuals who will be provided by the government. Structured & Sustainable Housing: Each house will be built to high-quality standards, ensuring sustainability, safety, and comfort .

Each house will be built to high-quality standards, ensuring . Use of Technology: Digital tracking will ensure faster approvals and smooth fund disbursement, avoiding administrative delays.

Why is the Indiramma Housing Scheme Important?

The Indiramma Housing Scheme is not just about providing homes—it’s about reducing homelessness and enhancing the quality of life for economically disadvantaged citizens. By prioritizing individuals without permanent homes or those living in rented accommodations, the scheme ensures that affordable housing becomes a right, not a privilege.

Furthermore, the initiative aligns with Telangana’s broader development and welfare goals, contributing to economic growth and social stability by providing secure living conditions for thousands of families.

Eligibility Criteria: Who Can Apply?

To be eligible for the Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Must be a permanent resident of Telangana .

. Should belong to the lower or middle-income category .

. Must not own a permanent house .

. Must not be enrolled in any other housing project in the state.

How to Apply for the Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025?

The application process is simple and accessible to all eligible citizens: