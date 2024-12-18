Indiramma Mahila Shakti Scheme: Free Sewing Machines, Business Loans, and Skill Training, How to Apply Check Full Details

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has launched the Indiramma Mahila Shakti Scheme 2024 to empower women from minority communities. The scheme offers a wide range of benefits to enhance their economic status and social participation. In its first phase, the scheme will benefit 15,000 women. It includes skill development opportunities, free sewing machines, and financial support to help women start small businesses or work as street vendors.

Key Details of the Indiramma Mahila Shakti Scheme:

Scheme Name: Indiramma Mahila Shakti Scheme

Indiramma Mahila Shakti Scheme Launched by: Telangana State Government

Telangana State Government Implemented by: Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC)

Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) Target Group: Women from minority communities

Women from minority communities Benefits: Free sewing machines, small business loans, skill development

Free sewing machines, small business loans, skill development Application Dates: From December 13, 2024, to December 31, 2024

From December 13, 2024, to December 31, 2024 Application Mode: Online and Offline

Online and Offline Official Website: https://tsmfc.in/

Scheme Objectives and Benefits

The Indiramma Mahila Shakti Scheme aims to empower women by providing them with necessary tools to become financially independent. One of the core objectives of the scheme is to help rural women engage in income-generating activities, particularly in sectors like tailoring and small businesses. The government has also planned to distribute free sewing machines to women, allowing them to start small ventures from their homes.

In addition to skill training, the scheme will extend subsidized loans to 5,000 women to help them start small businesses or work as street vendors. These loans, amounting to INR 50,000 each, will offer women an opportunity to enhance their income potential and contribute to their families’ economic welfare.

The Indiramma Mahila Shakti Scheme will cover approximately 15,000 women in its first phase, with a focus on communities such as Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis. By providing access to financial resources and skill training, the scheme is expected to uplift the socio-economic conditions of women in both urban and rural areas.

Also Read: Hyderabad Officials Removed Solar Roof-Top Cycle Track

Eligibility Criteria for Applicants

To be eligible for the scheme, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Residency: Permanent residents of Telangana. Gender: Female applicants only. Community: Women from Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, or Parsi communities. Age: Applicants must be between 18 to 55 years old. Income: The annual family income should be less than INR 1.5 lakh for rural areas and INR 2 lakh for urban areas. Employment Status: Applicants should not be currently engaged in income-generating employment.

Required Documents for Application

Applicants must submit the following documents along with their application:

Aadhar Card

Ration Card

Mobile Number

Address Proof

Age Proof

Income Proof

Minority Certificate

Bank Account Details

Recent Photograph

How to Apply for the Indiramma Mahila Shakti Scheme

Online Application Process:

Visit the official website of the Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation at https://tsmfc.in/. Navigate to the Indiramma Mahila Shakti Scheme section and click on the “Apply Now” button. Fill in the application form with the required details. Upload the necessary documents. Complete the declaration and submit the application form.

Offline Application Process:

Visit the District Minority Welfare Office to collect the application form (free of charge). Fill out the application form with the necessary information. Attach scanned, self-attested copies of the required documents. Submit the completed form at the office and collect an acknowledgement receipt. Once verified, the benefits will be credited to the applicant’s bank account.

Online Application Start Date: December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024 Last Date for Application Submission: December 31, 2024

For more details and to apply, visit the official website of Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation at https://tsmfc.in/.