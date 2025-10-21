Indu Projects Homebuyers Seek CM Revanth Reddy’s Intervention Over 10-Year Registration Delay

Hyderabad: Over 1,000 families who have purchased flats and villas in Indu Projects at Kukatpally and Bandlaguda have appealed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to intervene and resolve the decade-long delay in registration of their homes (flats and villas).

Delegates representing residents from both the projects met at Indu Aranya Haritha on October 19 and unanimously resolved to submit a joint representation to the Chief Minister. The homeowners expressed anguish that despite investing their lifetime savings in the joint venture projects between the Telangana Housing Board (formerly APHB) and Indu Projects, they are yet to obtain legal ownership of their properties.

The projects, launched in 2006, were delayed for several years and partially completed by 2016. Following bankruptcy proceedings against Indu Projects, the new management reportedly refused to take the responsibility, while the Housing Board also failed to act, leaving hundreds of families in limbo. Residents pointed out that even though the courts have ruled in favour of the homebuyers on multiple occasions, there has been no tangible progress towards property registration. Many of the affected families have been living in their homes for years, paying all taxes and utility bills, yet remain without ownership rights.

“For over a decade, we have lived in these homes without legal ownership. Our savings and peace of mind are at stake. We appeal to the Chief Minister to direct the Telangana Housing Board to complete our registrations and deliver the long-awaited justice”, the delegates noted. According to one delegate R Venkat Reddy, the homeowners expressed confidence that the Chief Minister’s intervention would bring relief to their long-pending issue and restore faith among thousands of genuine homebuyers who trusted the government-supported housing project.