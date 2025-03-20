North India
Internet Shut Down at Shambhu, Khanauri Borders After Farmer Leaders’ Detention
The internet services have been shut down at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders in Punjab following the detention of key farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.
Failed Talks Lead to Protests
- The move comes after a meeting between the Centre and farmer representatives failed to yield a conclusive resolution.
- As a result, farmers started moving towards the Shambhu border for further protests.
- While en route, their convoy was intercepted by Punjab Police in Mohali, leading to the detention of the leaders.
Police Crackdown on Protests
- Punjab Police launched an operation to evict protesting farmers from the Khanauri and Shambhu border points.
- By 9:30 p.m., both sites were completely vacated following a forceful police operation.
- Mandeep Singh Sidhu, DIG of the Patiala Range, addressed the protesters, urging them to leave voluntarily to avoid confrontation.
Government’s Efforts and Rising Tensions
- The Centre engaged in discussions with Union Ministers and Punjab Cabinet Ministers in Chandigarh to address farmers’ concerns.
- However, the talks ended without any substantial breakthrough.
- With the detentions of Dallewal and Pandher, tensions remain high among the protesting farmers.
Internet and Power Shutdown
- In an effort to control the escalating situation, authorities have:
- Cut off electricity supply at key protest sites.
- Shut down internet services at Shambhu and Khanauri borders.
Next Round of Talks
- The next round of negotiations between the government and farmers is scheduled for May 4.