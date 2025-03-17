Scammer Gets Scammed: Young Man Tricks Him Out of ₹10,000 and Donates It

A young man from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, turned the tables on a cybercriminal who tried to extort money by posing as a CBI officer. The fraudster claimed to have objectionable videos of Bhupendra Singh and demanded ₹16,000 to close the case.

Victim Turns the Game Around

Realizing the call was a scam, Bhupendra decided to play along. Pretending to be scared, he begged the scammer not to inform his mother, making the fraudster believe he was desperate.

Scam Victim Becomes the Scammer

Bhupendra then claimed he had pawned a gold chain and needed ₹3,000 to retrieve it before paying the full amount. Trusting him, the scammer transferred the money. Later, Bhupendra pretended to be a minor and convinced the scammer to act as his guardian and talk to a jeweler—who was actually his friend.

Scammer Loses ₹10,000

In the end, Bhupendra tricked the scammer into paying a total of ₹10,000, promising a ₹1.10 lakh loan on the retrieved chain. When the fraudster realized he had been fooled, he pleaded to get his money back. Instead, Bhupendra reported the case to the police and announced he would donate the ₹10,000 to charity.